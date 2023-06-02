Prize fund of more than €9,000 up for grabs at Belgooly Show

WHILE the weather wasn’t particularly kind for the Belgooly Show last year, organisers of this year’s show, now in its 77th year, have their fingers truly crossed that conditions will be better.

The show takes place on Saturday June 3rd in Ballingarry, Belgooly, and it was recently launched at The Huntsman Bar.

John Stanley, chair paid tribute to all the volunteers who helped make last year’s show so successful after a break of two years due to Covid.

‘People were glad the show was held last year as people hadn’t seen each other in a while and this show is a great opportunity to meet up and have a chat with neighbours and friends,’ said John.

‘We are very fortunate again that we are holding the show again on the lands of Kevin and Claire Cooney and we are very grateful to them.’

John also thanked the various sponsors for their continued support of the show despite the difficult economic situation in recent years.

‘This is a showcase for the farming community in the area and this year’s prize fund will exceed €9,000. It will include 20 horse classes, 19 pony classes as well as dairy and beef classes.’

The popular dog show has 14 classes this year including two ISA qualifiers: The Goldspeed Ltd & Kilgarvan Show Munster Dog Championship and the All-Ireland Gun Dog Championship.

There are also over 50 classes to suit everyone in baking, arts, crafts and photography and other attractions will include Irish dancing and prizes for the ‘Most Suitably Dressed Lady’ and ‘Bonny Baby of the Show.’

There will also be a display of vintage machinery and cars, while the mobile pet farm makes a welcome return and the mounted pony games will be also in place.

For more details see www.belgoolyshow.com or follow the show on Facebook.