Prestigious HR award for Cork Airport Hotel

CORK Airport Hotel has been awarded a National Quality Employers Award of Distinction by the Irish Hotel Federation in recognition of excellence in human resource management.

Last year the hotel won a National Quality Award and the award of distinction in human resource management is open to the hotels which won an award over the previous years.

Winning the 2020 Quality Employer Programme award of distinction is an acknowledgement of Cork Airport Hotel’s successful strategies for learning and development, recruiting, rewarding, retaining and, engaging its team members. The hotel is also part of the Trigon Hotel’s trainee management and foundation in leadership programme, which is fully accredited by City and Guilds, and is preparing the next generation of hotel managers for the workplace.

Kathleen Linehan, human resource director with Trigon Hotels, of which Cork Airport Hotel is part of, said: ‘This is a huge honour for the hotel. We previously won a QEP award but the move to distinction is a credit to the entire team at the Cork Airport Hotel and Trigon Hotels. The success of our business is dependent on having the right people with the right skills while also being well prepared to tackle the challenges of today’s working environments. We recognise the importance of identifying our key talent, working with them and rewarding them appropriately while encompassing greater engagement across all departments.’