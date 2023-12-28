Power outage disrupts water supply in Crosshaven area

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to approximately 500 homes in Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Fountainstown, and surrounding areas, following a power outage due to Storm Gerrit.

Customers have been told that they may experience low pressure and or interruptions to their water supply over the next 24 hours.

‘Water services crews are onsite working to get the water supply restored to all customers as soon as possible,’ Cormac Bergin of Uisce Éireann told The Southern Star.

To support customers, an alternative water supply will be made available this afternoon at the Fountainstown beach car park on Ferry Road, but customers are reminded to bring their own containers and to boil the water before use.

‘The effect of last night’s storm caused a power outage,’ said Mr Bergin.

‘Expert crews are still onsite working hard to get the water supply restored as soon as possible. We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this issue and thank the local community for their patience,’ he added.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann (UE) receive direct communications from UE for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The UE customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact UE on X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare with any queries.