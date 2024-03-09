Post finally arrives for Glengarriff residents

SOME residents in Glengarriff finally received post last Friday following a two-week delay where no post was delivered to their homes, despite An Post insisting there were deliveries in the area.

One homeowner, who did not wish to be named, told The Southern Star that they received over a dozen letters and some parcels last Friday, two weeks to the day since they last received any post.

‘One of the letters we received had a postmark of February 16th and we only received it on Friday March 1st,’ she said.

Meanwhile, Jim Morrissey said he received 11 items in the post last Friday, including tax discs and registration documents for two cars, which were posted on February 15th and 16th.

Jim also received his polling card for this week’s twin referendum, while only receiving the information booklet on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for An Post said they stand over their previous statement that there were postal deliveries in Glengarriff over the past fortnight.

‘There was a full delivery there on February 19th and then staggered deliveries later that week on the 21st and 22nd, and normal services resumed last week.

‘We are aware local service was interrupted, we admitted that and apologised to customers. We did everything in our power to restore the full service and worked hard to clear any backlog that existed.’ The spokesperson added that they ‘regret’ that services to some areas were ‘intermittent’ and that customers were inconvenienced in any way.