Positive outlook for Bantry General Hospital with plans for a new unit

THE preliminary design for Bantry General Hospital’s endoscopy unit promises even better health care at West Cork’s most important health facility, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan says.

Following a recent tour of the hospital, along with Minister of State Mary Butler, Deputy O’Sullivan said the facility is a hive of activity as it readies for the centre to be built.

‘We are so lucky to have Bantry General Hospital. From the medical assessment unit to the acute beds and of course the newly opened walk-in Local Injury Unit.’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘I had the chance to have a good look at the preliminary design for the new Endoscopy Unit, which has recently been given the go ahead.

We often hear of the apparent downgrading of the hospital and headlines about how the HSE want to close it. Judging by this visit, nothing could be further from the truth. There are extraordinary things happening in this hospital.’