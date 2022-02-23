News

POLL: Will you continue to wear a mask once rules are relaxed?

February 23rd, 2022 10:12 AM

By Southern Star Team

Will you continue to wear a mask?

Mask-wearing in schools, indoor retail settings and on public transport will be voluntary from February 28.

Public transport passengers will be advised to wear masks, but it will not be set in law.

Masks will also no longer be required in schools from next week.

They will remain mandatory in healthcare settings.

Will you continue to wear a mask once the rules are relaxed? Let us know by voting in our poll below.

