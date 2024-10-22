POLITICIANS from around the world, including Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG) have taken part in a reading of a Seamus Heaney poem sent to President Joe Biden on International Stuttering Awareness Day 2024, which takes place today.

The video message was organised by Clonakilty man Jamie Googan, co-founder of Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland, and features a number of prominent politicians and sportspeople reading lines from Heaney's poem, The Cure of Troy.

'In light of International Stuttering Awareness Day on October 22nd, I have organised a special initiative to raise awareness and support for the millions of people affected by stuttering worldwide,' said Jamie.

'This year, I have an exciting opportunity to collaborate with The White House to deliver a meaningful pre-recorded message to President Joe Biden, who has long championed overcoming speech challenges.

'President Biden has often drawn inspiration from Seamus Heaney's poem, The Cure at Troy, which featured during his inauguration. To honour this connection and further promote stuttering awareness, we have recorded a reading of this poem.'

Featured in the recital are the following individuals:

· An Taoiseach, Simon Harris

· An Tánaiste, Micheál Martin

· Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl

· Former President of Ireland, prof Mary Robinson

· United States Congresswoman, Mary Scanlon

· United States Congresswoman, Debbie Dingell

· Joseph Kennedy III, United States Special Envoy to Northen Ireland

· Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (NBA Superstar who stutters)

· Jarlath Burns (President of the GAA)

· Lord Mayor of Cork, cllr Dan Boyle

· Gary "Spike" O'Sullivan (Irish professional boxer)

· Joe Egan (former professional boxer and Hollywood Actor)

· Jamie Googan SAMWI Ireland

Having come through what were ‘dark times’, Jamie, along with Michael O’Shea, Clonakilty Community School teacher Con Hurley and Tipperary man Michael Ryan set up Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland.

Con, a native of Skibbereen, was in fact Jamie’s maths teacher and was always a huge support to him.

The group offers a range of support services for people with stutters, both emotional and practical, as well as building awareness for the condition.

Fellow stutterer President Joe Biden was the motivation to set up the group.

‘In February 2020 I watched the then former vice-president Biden speak at a Town Hall with Anderson Cooper,' said Jamie.

‘That night he detailed his experiences with stuttering and his love of Ireland. That broadcast inspired me to establish, with the help of a few like-minded individuals, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness of the issues surrounding those who stutter, as well as addressing the mental health challenges that accompany the condition.'

‘Since then the group has gone from strength to strength. In that time, we have established dozens of support groups across Ireland.'