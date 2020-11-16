Biden called out on Courtmac title blunder

A COURTMACSHERRY accountant has revealed another Joe Biden blooper – this time with West Cork links.

The president-elect has become known for his gaffes and now Barry Holland has called out Biden’s claim that his great-grandfather was the first Irish Catholic state senator in the state of Pennsylvania.

In a speech made in Erie, Pennsylvania last month, Mr Biden mentioned Edward Francis Blewitt as having this honour.

However, Barry has pointed out that the title belongs to a man called James McSherry, whose ancestors gave their name to the coastal village.

Barry said the community forgives Mr Biden for his ‘small slip-up’, and insisted he didn’t set out to berate him, but simply wanted put the record straight.

‘He’s a friend to Ireland now, and who knows – he might make it to Courtmacsherry at some point!’ said Barry.

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly clarified comments he made this week about President Donald Trump after some people interpreted them as a defence of the outgoing president’s policies.

On Twitter, Mr Kelly pointed out that Trump got 70m votes in the US election, the second highest in US history. He said his handling of Covid-19 and racial issues, probably cost him the Oval office.

‘Reason – partly – no political experience before becoming President & his stubborn nature!’ he tweeted. However, he later clarified and said: ‘Hold on there now folks! I’m not defending Trump or his policies, but I’m pointing out how close to victory he was despite the division & mayhem he created.’

‘If he had been a craftier politician, he’d have handled those issues differently and probably won. I’m delighted Joe Biden won.’

Speaking to The Southern Star, the MEP said that Biden taking office will put Ireland in a very strong position and help enormously with Brexit related issues.

And he added that it would also help ‘soften the cough of Johnson and his cronies.’

‘My Twitter comments were made to show how different things could have been and how close to a disaster we were had Trump got less than 1% more votes in key swing states,’ the Ireland South MEP added.