Out and About in West Cork

Jamie Googan, co-founder of Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland (SAMWI) and a board member of The World Stuttering Network, met President Joe Biden in March when he received his second invitation to the White House. Jamie was able to attend on this occasion as Covid restrictions have been removed and he got to meet the President who has always been an inspiration to him. Samwi was set up to improve the quality of life for those who stutter. The organisation has established support groups, published support materials for education professionals, lobbied political leaders and has set about building strong relationships with and between Irish and international third level institutions.