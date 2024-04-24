Out and About in West Cork

On entrance gate duties at the Timoleague ploughing match were Patrick and John O’Driscoll. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Denis Cummins From Bandon taking part in the vintage class (Photo Denis Boyle)
Enjoying the annual Timoleague ploughing match were host farmers Catriona, Saoirse and Caoimhe O’Donovan and Fachtna Hayes (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the launch of the Clonakilty Darkness into Light event were Sinead Crowley (secretary Clonakilty DIL); Donal O’Driscoll (Clonakilty DIL); Kate Burton, Ella McCauley and Siún McCarthy, Clonakilty Ladies RFC; Paul Hayes (chairman Clonakilty DIL) and Ronnie Coomey (Clonakilty DIL). The event takes place on Saturday May 11th with the members of the Clonakilty Ladies RFC as special guests. (Photo Martin Walsh)
Local election candidates Margaret Murphy O'Mahony and Gerard Seaman met up at the Bandon Grammar tractor, truck and car run which was in aid of agri education development at Bandon Grammar School and Bandon Union of Parishes. (Photo: David Patterson)
John and Darragh Sheehy, Baltimore with ‘Lenny’. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Enjoying the Ibane Ladies LGFA celebrations in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty were Aideen O'Riordan, Róisín Ní Buachalla and Sarah Harrington. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Ciara Deasy, Timoleague (left) and Leah O'Sullivan, Courtmacsherry enjoying the Ibane Ladies LGFA celebrations in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Ibane Ladies LGFA celebrations in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty were Cal James Nyhan, Donegal; Sinead McCarthy, Ballinascarthy; Leah Walsh, Ardfield and James Lynam, Ballinascarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Carrigaline IFA presented a cheque of €4,650 to Embrace Farm which was the proceeds from their dinner dance fundraiser held in the Carrigaline Court Hotel in January. Included are: Suzanne McCarthy Forbes (secretary, Carrigaline IFA) and Joe Deane (chairperson, Carrigaline IFA) presenting Caroline Redmond (family liaison officer, Embrace Farm) with the cheque along with Jason O'Leary and Eoin Gallagher (Lloyd Forbes Agri employees), Lloyd Forbes and his son Tadhg and David O’Leary.
At the launch of the 18th annual Cork Simon golf classic, which will take place on Thursday May 23rd at Monkstown Golf Club, were: Ciaran Sharkey (captain, Monkstown Golf Club); Mick Allen (Vision Contracting), Julie Curran (Cork Simon), Finbarr Gannon (chair of the Cork Simon golf classic volunteer organising committee) and Fiona McKiernan (Arup) all watching Monkstown Golf Club professional Shane Irwin about to tee-off as Mick Allen tees up the ball for him. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
Artist Tina Reed from Sherkin Island is taking part in Incognito, Ireland’s biggest online art sale, where buyers have no idea of the artists behind the artworks until after the sale has closed. Each piece is priced at €65, no matter the artist, with funds raised going to support the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation’s in-home nursing care and respite support services for 42 Cork families. With 108 local artists lending their support to Incognito this year, and over 3,300 original postcard-size artworks for sale, buyers can now peruse the collection before the sale goes live on Wednesday April 24th. www.incognito.ie to sign up.
Bantry lads Corey O'Sullivan on Frankie and Tom Lynch on Ozzie, took part in the Skibbereen cheval ride last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Casey and Abbie O'Sullivan with their mum Elva Barren, Bantry took part in the recent Christy Hurley memorial cheval ride which was organised by West Cork Chevals in aid of Schull Community Hospital and Palliative Care and which went from Ballydehob to Schull and back. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Ilen Rovers U16 team that kicked off their West Cork ladies football league with a fine win over Valley Rovers. Back (from left): Rachel Hickey, Mary Bushe, Saorla Carey, Maria Connolly, Ellen Connolly, Sarah Keating, Victoria Haffner, Clodagh Hickey, Maeve Whooley, Cliona Herlihy, Alannah O'Driscoll, Claire Collins and John O'Driscoll. Front (from left): Ava Murphy, Hannah O'Driscoll, Carla O'Regan, Tara Duggan, Neasa Daly, Siobhan Hickey, Lorraine Coakley, Mia Crowley and Lucy O'Driscoll.
A cheque for €380, the proceeds of a raffle that was held during the December craft fair at Gortalassa Old School House (Gosh), was recently presented to Cancer Connect to help fund their vital service. From left: Carmel O’Sullivan, Curly O’Brien, Brian Devine, Helen O’Driscoll (Cancer Connect), Marion O’Brien, Deirdre Harrington and Carol Baker.
West Cork Jesters is very proud to have had five of their rugby team chosen to play in the Mixed Ability Rugby International (Mari). The team was chosen by the Mari selectors to play in the upcoming tournament in Virgin Media Park on May 4th. The club is honoured that Nobby Dunne has been chosen as one of the coaches for the international weekend. From left: Gerard Barry, Chris Walsh, Willie Shubart, Paul Colgan and Mícheál Cronin.
Castletownbere JBs who played Muintir Bhaire in the Carbery/Beara league where Castletownbere came out on top on a scoreline of Castletownbere 2-14, Muintir Bhaire 1-5 are (back, from left): Chaelim Murphy, Sean Óg Donegal, Danny Walsh, David O’Sullivan Greene, Darragh Murphy, Sean Sullivan, Declan Dunne, Mikey Orpen, Joe O’Neill and Jack O’Connor. Front (from left): Jack Hanley, Luke Sidley, James Spencer, Olan Murphy, Killian Murphy, Colm Murphy, Tomàs Murphy and Jay Murphy. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Castletownbere's RNLI will again feature on BBC’s Saving Lives at Sea on April 16th. It will feature Dave Fenton and Donnagh Murphy who was on his first night time shout out. Included are John Paul Downey, Seamus Harrington, Dave Fenton, Sean B O’Sullivan, William Power and Dean Hegarty. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The O’Riordan sisters Ellen (left) and Aideen at the Ibane LGFA dinner dance in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Third and sixth year music students from Sacred Heart Secondary School performed for a large audience recently as part of The Big Busk for Focus Ireland.
Jamie Googan, co-founder of Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland (SAMWI) and a board member of The World Stuttering Network, met President Joe Biden in March when he received his second invitation to the White House. Jamie was able to attend on this occasion as Covid restrictions have been removed and he got to meet the President who has always been an inspiration to him. Samwi was set up to improve the quality of life for those who stutter. The organisation has established support groups, published support materials for education professionals, lobbied political leaders and has set about building strong relationships with and between Irish and international third level institutions.
The Clonakilty Bridge Club’s Adams Cup was recently presented by Felicity Black (centre) to the winners Kay and Mike Russell.
Organisers of the Rosemary Calnan memorial tractor run held in Lisavaird last Sunday are Lisavaird National School board of management members Marion O'Keefe, Sylvia O'Gorman, Ciara Daly and Marion Barry with West Cork Rapid Response members Liam Slattery, Betty Hennessy and Kate Crowley. Proceeds from the event were shared between Lisavaird NS and West Cork Rapid Response.
Among the attendees at the recent talk by Kathy Kirwan on Flax growing and the history of the industry in West Cork organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage was Cróna McCarthy from Rossmore, whose great-grandfather Callaghan McCarthy set up the Bealad flax mill. His son Tom Cal McCarthy and his wife Kitty subsequently inherited the mill and it was later sold onto Jerry Scannell. Cróna brought along her project book on the night which contains a detailed history of the Bealad Mill and family history including photos and records of financial transactions. She compiled the book as part of her arts degree in college and maintains an interest in flax and felt art.
Chloe Banville, Clonakilty was all ready to enjoy some lunch at the Friday market. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
In the Munster GAA primary game, sixth class pupils have the opportunity to try out for the opportunity to wear their county jersey, sharing the spotlight with their inter county heroes and crowd of supporters. Schools are invited to nominate only one boy and one girl for either football, hurling or camogie. The nominated pupils have to go through a rigorous selection process. Congratulations to Michael Mennis who has been successful in having two out of two nominees make it through the selection process to have Timoleague National School on both match programmes lining out in the coveted Cork jersey. Robert Leahy played in the Cork versus Limerick football game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 7th and Aoife Harte will line out versus Tipperary on May 19th.
Enjoying the Ibane LGFA dinner dance in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty were (from left): JJ, Ciara and Angela Deasy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mikey and Bobby Deasy (Timoleague) with their father Mike's Ford 5000 which was on display at the Timoleague ploughing match. (Photo: David Patterson)
Local musician Cathal Galvin will be showcasing his talents at the Triskel Arts Centre.
Katie Crowley, Courcey Rovers and Cork U16B ladies football winner.
Three-year-old Christopher Griffin from Ballinspittle playing with toys at the beach library at Garrylucas. (Photo: David Creedon)
Fionn Conroy (5) from Dunmanway and Aoibhinn Kingston (5) from Ballineen enjoying the games and activities at the cycling camp for kids that was organised by the Dunmanway Family Resource Centre. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Dunmanway Family Resource Centre organised a kids cycling camp last week for children ranging from three to thirteen-years-old. The children played lots of cycling games with the focus on cycling proficiency and having fun. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Councillor Deirdre Kelly presented Lily Duggan with her award for player of the season for 2023 for Dunmanway Town Soccer Club’s U12 girls at a special event at the Southern Bar.
Claire Hurley (left) was presented with the player's player of the year award for Dunmanway Town Soccer Club’s women's team at a prizegiving evening in the Southern Bar last Sunday. The award was presented by Councillor Deirdre Kelly.
Ryan McCarthy from Riverstick/Kinsale Athletic Club is on his way to a scholarship in America.
A group of people gathered in Kilcrohane last week to mark the departure of Jennifer Davidson as PRO of the Sheep's Head Way. From left: Victor Daly, John Cotter, John Daly, Mick Copley, Gerard Burke, Jennifer Davidson, Pat O'Driscoll, Cathal Daly, James O'Mahony, Tim O'Sullivan and Shaun Taylor.
Minister for justice Helen McEntee, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and newly attested Rachel O'Mahony from Schull, who recently received the Gary Sheehan memorial award at the passing out ceremony in Templemore Garda College. The award commemorates recruit Garda Gary Sheehan who died on duty at Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on December 16th, 1983. The medal is awarded to the best all-round student who has contributed significantly to life at the Garda College, has proven themselves in the operational environment and has distinguished themselves in the academic field. Rachel has shown leadership qualities and has won the respect of her colleagues and instructors. She will be stationed in Dublin.
Pipers from the Newport Pipes and Drum band sheltering from the rain while warming up at a tree planting ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the twinning agreement between Kinsale and Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo: John Allen)
Team Tierney was the winning team in the Enniskeane camogie club’s pub quiz which was held in the Olympic Tavern in Ballineen on Saturday night. From left:
Dave Tierney, Mary Kelleher -Tierney and Eddie Carroll with Jerry Hennessy, proprietor and sponsor of the prizes. Hannah Tierney was missing from the photo.
Team O’Flaitheartaigh (from left) Jim Kilduff, Gerard Crowley, Dolores Crowley and Daithí Fallon, all from Innishannon, were the runners up at the Enniskeane camogie club’s pub quiz.
Conor Ringrose, a Mount Saint Michael student, was recently awarded an All-Ireland scholarship. Conor is currently studying medicine at UCC.
Michael Cahalane and Dan Quirke at the launch of the Dillon Quirke Foundation, a charity in memory of Dan's son Dillon, who collapsed and died during a hurling match at Semple Stadium in August 2022. Michael, from Bandon, spoke about his experience of being diagnosed and treated for a cardiac condition in 2014. (Photo: Barry Cronin)
Iarla Ó Lionáird from Cül Aodha is one of many acts who will feature in the second series of the collaborative music programme Cumasc, produced by Black Gate Productions, and which is available on TG4 player.
Cork minor hurler Luke Murphy from Barryroe (centre) with Timmy Cullinane, Ballinascarthy (left) and Peter O’Sulivan, Kilmeen on their lunch break from the Clonakilty Community College. (Photo: Martin Walsh)