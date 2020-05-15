Podcast’s well-being advice

INCLUDING anti-inflammatory food and getting adequate sleep and exercise is vital to maintaining your well-being during Covid-19. That’s according to Majella O’Neill of Riverside Nutrition in Skibbereen. Speaking to Star journalist Emma Connolly, Majella shares her wealth of knowledge in the fifth episode of The Southern Star Coronavirus podcast.

Majella shares tips on how to avoid that after-lunch slump and how we should all try to take advantage of extra time we might have on our hands by cooking from scratch, and building new and positive lifestyle habits. To hear the interview in full, search Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast on southernstar.ie. You can also watch the full podcast, (and back episodes), with new music from Ardfield’s Alan Tobin of LOWMountain fame, on The Southern Star’s YouTube page.