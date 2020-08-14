PODCAST: World-renowned fiddle player and artistic director of the Masters of Tradition Festival, Martin Hayes

--

On this week's podcast we're joined by a giant of Irish traditional music, Martin Hayes.

Martin is a world-renowned fiddle player and artistic director of the Masters of Tradition Festival in Bantry and he chats to Niall O'Driscoll about new plans for this year's festival on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also treats us to a very special rendition of Finbarr Dwyer's classic 'Beare Island Reel'.

PLUS news editor Siobhan Cronin reviews this week's Southern Star.