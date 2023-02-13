PODCAST: West Cork's hospitality industry fights on

IT has been a difficult few years for the hospitality industry, first with Covid-19 shutting restaurants and bars down for months, followed by some astronomical energy bills which have seen numerous closures across West Cork and beyond.

The news of the closure of Pilgrim's in Rosscarbery and Cru Wine Bar & Bistro in Kinsale was met with shock, and on the latest edition of the In The News Podcast we chat to Michelin star chef Ahmet Dede about how he has managed during this difficult period and about the restaurant industry as a whole.

We also hear from Star reporter Kieran O'Mahony, who joins us to talk about the trend of recent closures and how some establishments are coming up with novel ways to improve business.

Presented by Dylan Mangan with reporting by Kieran O'Mahony.

