PODCAST: Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns on her first year in politics

June 26th, 2020 9:00 AM

By Jack McCarron

--

Holly Cairns is a Social Democrat TD for Cork South West, who was elected to the Dáil in February. Prior to that, she was a member of Cork County Council, having secured her seat, by just one vote, in a nail-biting recount in May 2019.

On this week's podcast Southern Star news editor Siobhan Cronin catches up with Holly to reflect on her first year in politics.

 

