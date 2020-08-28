PODCAST: Independent Cllr Paul Hayes on quitting the booze and leaving Sinn Féin + music from Fintan McKahey

--

This week our featured interview is with former Sinn Féin Cllr, since independent, Paul Hayes.

It's been quite the year for the Courtmacsherry native.

Not only did he leave Sinn Fein after being a member of the party for nearly 25 years, but like so many others, he lost his job in the pandemic.

Volunteering at a funeral home at the height of the Covid crisis gave him a new perspective on life as he told Emma Connolly when she caught up with him this week.

We will also have new music from local singer songwriter Fintan McKahey who has just released a gorgeous new single, recorded here in West Cork.

For more check out www.FintanMcKahey.com