PODCAST: How Covid-19 affects farming & music from a group of Beara musicians

On this week's podcast Ardfield beef farmer Tommy Moyles and Upton dairy farmer Vanessa Kiely O'Connor talk to Emma Connolly about the challenges facing the agri sector post Covid-19 and how poor rural broadband connections have made their lockdowns more difficult.

Siobhan Cronin & Niall O'Driscoll review this week's Southern Star and we also have some lovely music from a group of musicians in Beara who have come together to record a song which is very appropriate for our times.

Take the Great West Cork Farming Survey!

