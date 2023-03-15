PODCAST: Does West Cork's fishing industry have a future?

FOR A country with 29% of EU fishing waters, Ireland still doesn't have a viable fishing industry.

EU membership, Brexit, and now the decommissioning scheme have all taken their toll, and the demise of the industry has been likened to death by a thousand cuts.

With the deadline for the Government's decommissioning scheme looming ever-closer, Southern Star reporter Jackie Keogh travelled to Castletownbere, where an estimated fifteen boats are due to be decommissioned, to find out if West Cork's fishing industry has a future.

Video produced and edited by Jackie Keogh.

