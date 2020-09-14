PODCAST: Clonakilty author Louise O'Neill on her new book After The Silence & spending lockdown in West Cork

--

On today's podcast news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Clonakilty writer Louise O'Neill.

The award-winning author of Asking For It chats about her decision to base herself at home, the plot of her new novel After The Silence, which is based on a murder on a fictional West Cork island, and how she has been spending her time in Clonakilty during the worst days of Covid.

Siobhan also reviews this week's Southern Star plus we have music from Paul Tiernan.

Paul is no stranger to music and has been in the business for many years and we really enjoyed this recording in the Star studio in April 2017 of a song called A Mother’s Sin.

For more from Paul see paultiernan.com

A video version of this podcast will be available on our Youtube channel later today.