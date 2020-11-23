PODCAST: Broadcaster, hotelier, wellness coach and author Bibi Baskin on life in India, her broadcasting career & finding contentment in Cork

--

This week’s podcast is an interview with well-known broadcaster, and one-time Indian hotelier, Bibi Baskin.

Although a Donegal native, Bibi now lives in Crosshaven, from where she runs her life coaching business and recently published her second wellness pocket guide, called The Happy Book, volume II.

She spoke to me earlier about her move from Ireland to India and back again, her successful career, and how she has found contentment in her Co Cork home.

We also have a classical musical treat for you this week.

Classical pianist David Syme has been in the news recently after admitting that he may need to sell his beloved Steinway because he hasn't been able to earn a living since Covid hit his international touring schedule.

Based in Castletownbere, he is a bit of a local hero there having, for years, opened his living room to neighbours for classical concerts. He recently performed a concert for Cork County Council's West Cork Living Room Concerts series, a portion of which is featured on this week's podcast.