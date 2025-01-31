Plants in Skibbereen vandalised for a second time

FOR the second time a new planting scheme at a roundabout in Skibbereen has been ripped up by vandals.

Mark Lee of Skibbereen Garden Centre confirmed that once again – late on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning – about 15 plants were damaged.

Not content to throw them on the ground, as the vandals did on the last occasion, Mark said they threw them on the roadway so they would be driven over and destroyed.

Mark said his father, Charlie, reported the matter to the gardaí – who were also made aware of the fact that the traffic cones lining the new paving scheme at Bridge Street had been knocked down.

It was a council employee who retrieved the surviving plants and re-planted them in the new bedding scheme in the vicinity of the Schull Road roundabout.

Mark told The Southern Star he felt frustrated to see the arrangement he had planted on behalf of Cork County Council damaged for the second time.

‘It’s frustrating because it is such a senseless waste of time and resources,’ said Mark, who expressed the hope that the culprits would be caught and prosecuted.