Anger as planting is vandalised in Skibbereen

MEMBERS of the public in Skibbereen have reacted with fury after another public planting scheme was damaged by vandals.

Mark Lee of Skibbereen Garden Centre confirmed that Cork County Council had tasked them last November to develop a new planting scheme near the Schull Road roundabout.

But a lot of the young plants were ripped out by the roots early on Sunday morning.

Gardaí say the plants were uprooted between 1am and 4am and CCTV footage is being examined.

Online, people expressed their frustration over yet another set of plants being damaged.

Only last September new plants valued at €400 were dumped into the river.

And, for years, the trees lining the flood relief walls in the town centre car park were repeatedly broken beyond any hope of recovery.

According to Mark Lee, the problem is widespread.

Baltimore’s hardworking tidy towns committee have also had many setbacks as people wantonly destroy new plants, shrubs and trees he said.

He added that lots of people had, thankfully, offered to help with retrieving the young plants.