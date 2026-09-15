Plans for café and play space at former Post Office site in Bantry

PLANS to repurpose Bantry’s former post office into a children’s play area and café have been submitted to Cork County Council.

The former post office at William Street was one of three listed heritage buildings that An Post put on the market in October 2024.

The application by Quantum Contract Management Ltd, which has its registered address in Kealkil, was received by Cork County Council on August 29th.

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Third-party observations and objections can be made before October 2nd.

And a decision by the planners is expected to be made before October 23rd.

The application is for ‘change of use and alterations’ to the three-storey building to provide a café and indoor, imaginative play space for children on the ground floor.

The planning application also seeks permission to create four studio apartments and two, one-bedroom apartments on the first and second floors, as well as the construction of a residential stairwell and associated site works.

The developer noted that the commercial unit will operate during ‘normal working hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Sunday.’

As a heritage building, the application specifies that the proposed development will consist of work to the exterior of the structure within an architectural conservation area.

It also notes that the building has been flooded in the past; that the building has been subject to dumping; and is currently subject to an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála.