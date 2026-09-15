Iconic Dunmanway venue Gatsby’s to go under hammer

ONE of West Cork’s legendary nightclubs is set to go under the hammer, almost a decade after closing its doors, writes Martin Steinmetz.

The former Gatsby’s club and bar on Castle Street, Dunmanway, has been closed since 2018 and is now up for auction with bidding starting at €75,000.

The premises, previously also known as The Castle Hotel, was a popular feature in the region’s nightlife scene and has been described as being derelict and in need of a full refurbishment.

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Selling agents Lehanes & Associates Ltd said the property offers ‘excellent redevelopment potential’, subject to planning permission.

Gatsby’s was known as a mecca for dance music fans, with people from across West Cork arriving in buses at The Square on a Friday nights.

The club came under new management in 2018 and also offered live music from bands and live acts from across the country.

Tim Buckley, chairperson of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce was one of the dancers at the venue and never shy to display his moves.

‘It was a huge loss to Dunmanway when it closed,’ he said.

‘Any building not having a light on in Dunmanway is a building where I would be delighted to see the opposite. There’s been a huge improvement in the town centre with the council’s painting scheme and the floral displays. Dunmanway has not looked so well in 30 years.’