Planning permission for mast refused

THE planning application for the Vodafone mast at Friars Gate has been refused by Cork County Council based on scale, visually discordant with the area, detrimental to the architectural and historic character of the area.

Also, because it contravened the Cork County Council development plan, injuring visual amenity, views from amenity walkway and its proximity to nearby resident housing. Fifty-two people lodged an observation / objection, including the four churches of Kinsale, and they were thanked for their efforts to protect the historic character of the town.

It is likely that Vodafone will appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanala so interested parties will be on alert.

An unexpected result of the interest in the planning application was that many people saw the longest remaining stretch of the Town Wall for the first time. As a result in the mis-information in the Museum some had thought that the wall at Friar’s Gate was the real thing!

Another topic of conversation was the realisation that a there is a fine site there that could be used for sheltered housing or similar.