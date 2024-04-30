Plan for playground upgrade is a tribute to Rory’s memory

BY OLIVIA KELLEHER

CLOSE to €15,000 has been raised to upgrade a playground on the Sheep’s Head as part of a birthday tribute to a 27-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident last December.

Rory Fahy Callanan died following a single vehicle collision on the N40 eastbound on December 9th.

At his funeral mass at St John the Baptist Church in Ovens, his mother Miriam said that Rory had brought ‘unconditional’ joy to his family.

The family of the Munster Technological University graduate decided to celebrate his life by raising funds to revamp Kilcrohane Community Playground.

His family say that Rory loved his trips to Kilcrohane and made many friends there.

Rory loved walking down to Kilcrohane pier for a swim, going out kayaking or simply sitting taking in all the beautiful views, with many hikes out to the lighthouse and drives with Sara, his girlfriend, over the Goat’s Path.

On one of Rory’s first trips to Kilcrohane in 2016, he walked his sister Clodagh and brother Andrew to the playground, where they still go now as teenagers to play basketball, tennis and football.

From their home they can hear the fun and laughter from children in the playground and the family said it would mean so much to honour Rory while giving back to the community as a way of thanks for their unwavering support, kindness and friendship.

His family hosted a gathering in Eileen’s bar in Kilcrohane recently as part of a birthday remembrance for Rory.

Rory, who worked for the Cork-based company Business Platforms, is survived by his parents Miriam and Mick, his siblings Clodagh and Andrew, and his partner Sara.

Donations can be made at https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/RoryFahyCallananMemorial