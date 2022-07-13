PITCH PERFECT A match made in heaven

Members of Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat kneeling with the RNLI flag before last weekend’s Galway v Limerick clash in Croke Park in Dublin were, from extreme left: Denis Murphy, Tadgh McCarthy and Vincent O’Donovan. Vincent said: ‘We put a lot of work into our few minutes on the pitch at Croke Park but what a wonderful stage to have for our water safety partnership. To unfurl a flag with an all-weather lifeboat, surrounded by lifeboat crew, is a powerful message. Lifeboat crew are there if they are needed but learning about water safety could save a life before something serious happens.’ (Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)