Picture of the Year has no ‘arch’ rival!

THE 2020 Southern Star Readers’ Picture of the Year is this excellent photo of goats crossing the sea arch on East Skeam Island, Roaring Water Bay, taken by Bethany Cradick of Kilkilleen, Church Cross, Skibbereen, last July.

Bethany will receive a cheque for €100 as well as a framed copy of her winning entry. In our readers’ competition for people who voted for their top three pictures of the year, the winner of the €100 prize is Bernadette Collins of Cahergal, Union Hall.

The Southern Star Reader’s Picture of the Week remains as popular a feature as ever, more than 10 years after it first started, and the standard of the photographs proves that entrants have a keen eye for a good picture.

Submissions for the Reader’s Picture of the Week may be made up to midday on Mondays to be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – at least 1MB in size – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. At the end of the year, an expert panel will select 12 monthly winners which will be voted on by readers of The Southern Star who will have the final say in choosing the 2021 Readers’ Picture of the Year.