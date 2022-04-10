News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

April 10th, 2022 3:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Church of Ireland Bishop Dr Paul Colton presided at a Confirmation at St Peter’s Church, Bandon last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Celebrating their Confirmation at Knockavilla Church with celebrants from Knockavilla and Castlelack NS were Andrew Grainger, Richard Yates, Patrick Barry and Amy O’Kane. (Photo:Denis Boyle)

Richard Yates from Knockavilla NS with his dad Richard, sister Shannon and granny Maura.
(Photo:Denis Boyle)

Minister Michael McGrath with Trish Daly, Rustic Thistle and Lisa Harrisson, Landscape Studio, winners of the Future Kinsale Startup22 Awards at the Future Kinsale Awards in Actons Hotel. (Photo: John Allen)

At a tractor run in aid of Clogagh NS in Ballinascarthy were Aileen Cashman, Sarah
Hennessy and Orla Beamish. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Supporting the tractor run in aid of Clogagh National School were Lorna and Trish Coffey and Deirdre Waugh. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At a tractor run in aid of the local primary school in Ballinacarriga was Catherine Biggs and her son Conan Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Padraig Duggan with his John Deere 6620, his cousin Éirinn Duggan and Tara McSweeney. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

In Ballincarriga at a tractor run in aid of the local primary school were Michaela O’Brien, Geraldine Hurley and Emer Daly.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)

At a Teagasc/Bandon Co-op joint farm walk at Gurteen farm, Shinagh Estate were Aisling Sheehan with Eleanor Hayes of Lisavaird Co-op. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Michael Lordan, Newcestown; Emma Sherlock, Kanturk and Alan Murphy, Caheragh.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)

 

 

 

 

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

