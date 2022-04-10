PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Church of Ireland Bishop Dr Paul Colton presided at a Confirmation at St Peter’s Church, Bandon last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Celebrating their Confirmation at Knockavilla Church with celebrants from Knockavilla and Castlelack NS were Andrew Grainger, Richard Yates, Patrick Barry and Amy O’Kane. (Photo:Denis Boyle)
Richard Yates from Knockavilla NS with his dad Richard, sister Shannon and granny Maura. (Photo:Denis Boyle)
Minister Michael McGrath with Trish Daly, Rustic Thistle and Lisa Harrisson, Landscape Studio, winners of the Future Kinsale Startup22 Awards at the Future Kinsale Awards in Actons Hotel. (Photo: John Allen)
At a tractor run in aid of Clogagh NS in Ballinascarthy were Aileen Cashman, Sarah Hennessy and Orla Beamish. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Supporting the tractor run in aid of Clogagh National School were Lorna and Trish Coffey and Deirdre Waugh. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At a tractor run in aid of the local primary school in Ballinacarriga was Catherine Biggs and her son Conan Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)