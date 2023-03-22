PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Joseph Kopczy and Kate Barrett and Kara Casey. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Emily O'Flynn, Sive Coughlan, Julie Canty and Aislinn Daly, Laragh NS students on their confirmation day. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At a reception at Skibbereen Community School to welcome exchange visitors from the Scituate High School in Boston last Saturday were Siobhan Hunter and Christine Walsh (Scituate/West Cork Committee), Liz Grindle (teacher, Scituate High School), Dave Grindle, Helen Dempsey, Sandy Gallagher, Rita O’Connell (Skibbereen Chamber of Commerce), Fr John Heinhold, Anton O’Mahony (principal Skibbereen Community School), Cllr Karen Coakley (deputising for mayor), Ruth O’Brien (Cork County Council), SCS teachers Colette Brennan, Cormac O’Brien, Conor Murphy and Orla O’Sullivan, with TD Michael Collins, Cllr Joe Carroll, Cllr Paul Hayes and former councillor Mary Hegarty. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At a recent tractor run in Ahiohill in aid of Feed West Cork Food Banks in Drimoleague and Bandon were twins Jack and Declan Corcoran from Crookstown. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the tractor run in Ahiohill were Declan Hurley from Enniskeane with his daughters Cylieanne and Emer. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Historian Donal Whooley officially opening a new co-working and office space in Timoleague’s old courthouse with owners Paul and Sharon Crosbie, John Michael Foley, Noelle Harrington and other locals. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Joyce Foley, Timoleague, was also at the opening. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Orla Seymour, Laura Deasy, Elaine O’Donovan, Daisy Griffiths and Tara O’Regan ready to go on stage for Skibbereen Community School’s production of Hi School Musical at the school last week. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Máire Murphy, Ella McSweeney, Alison Brenan and Orla Ryan from Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty at the School Enterprise awards run by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Fellow students Kathlyn McCarthy, Megan McCarthy, Aoibhí Collins, Emma Keohane and Holly McCarthy. (Photo: Darragh Kane)