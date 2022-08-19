PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Ellen Nyhan from Ballinspittle, a qualifier for the All-Ireland Ploughing Competition, taking part in the ladies class at the De Courcey Classic & Vintage Club Harvest Working Day, which was held in Ballinspittle at the weekend. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Leah Kelleher and Kelly Holland at the St Brogan’s College Bandon graduation. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Charlotte Ross and Eoin Lane were at the St Brogan’s College Bandon graduation (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Conor O’Mahony from Kilbrittain and Clodagh O’Sullivan, from Timoleague at the St Brogan’s College Bandon graduation (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Chris Calnan from Clonakilty and Fin Harte from Skibbereen at the West Cork Motorcycle bike run at the West Cork Motorcycle bike run which started at Minihan’s bar in Lisheen on Sunday afternoon and raised funds for Cancer Connect. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Denis Dwyer and Leo O’Mahony at the West Cork Motorcycle bike run which started at Minihan’s bar in Lisheen on Sunday afternoon and raised funds for Cancer Connect. (Photos: Anne Minihane)
Margaret Balasa and Hayley Milthorpe both from Skibbereen at the West Cork Motorcycle bike run
The crew of Union Hall RNLI lifeboat Michael Limrick, Riona Casey and Hugh McNulty with John Kelleher, lifeboat operations manager and daughter Kara at a coffee morning organised by the Casey family in Glandore and held at Casey’s Bar
Angela Keohane and Rose Scully were also at the RNLI coffee morning.
Sana Govender, Skibbereen, and Emer Minihane, Schull, were at the Trí na Móna triathlon in Tragumna recently. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
West Cork Triathlon Club members Fiona O’Donnell, Ryan O’Mahony and Michelle Lonergan. (Photos: Anne Minhane)
And they’re off … participants in the swimming element of the Tri na Móna last Saturday morning in Tragumna. (Photo: Anne Minihane)