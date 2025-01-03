Pharma company Hovione plans to double capacity

A COMPANY which uses spray drying technology for oral and inhalable medications is to invest millions expanding its facility in Ringaskiddy.

Hovione is a pharma contract development and manufacturing organisation, and a global leader in spray drying for pharma applications.

It plans to double its capacity for spray drying facilities in a move which will create more than 20 new jobs.

‘It underscores our commitment to bringing first-in-class technology and world-leading manufacturing services to Irish shores,’ said Hovione chief executive Jean-Luc Herbeaux. ‘Ireland provides a superior environment for pharmaceutical manufacturing, and we are delighted to be a part of it,’

Hovione began operations in Ringaskiddy 15 years ago. ‘Hovione has made a significant contribution both locally and nationally through employment and investment alike and I am pleased to be here today to mark another step on that journey,’ said IDA chief executive Michael Lohan. ‘We warmly welcome Hovione’s commitment to investing in Cork and we wish them continued

success,’

Michael McGrath, the European commissioner-designate for democracy, justice and the rule of law said the plan underlines the resilience of Ireland’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.