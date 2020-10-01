People urged to return to swimming pools and clubs

IT’S safe to get back in the water.

That’s according to Swim Ireland, which has launched a new marketing campaign to encourage people to go return to their local clubs and pools.

It’s also the opinion of Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) who raised the issue at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, held at Dunmanway’s swimming pool and gym complex. The councillor said: ‘It is imperative that the swimming pool is open to full capacity as soon as possible.’

She said it was ‘unacceptable that a state-of-the-art facility remains closed, or partially closed, to the public.’ She also called for the ‘issues’ with the toddler pool at the complex to be resolved.

Meanwhile, in its ‘Return to Water’ campaign, Swim Ireland pointed out that it, like many sporting organisations, is facing ‘a challenging season.’

Autumn is the key period for membership renewals and the campaign is aimed at reminding the organisation’s 20,000 members that ‘the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a safe return to the water.’

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Swim Ireland said it has worked with all interested parties to develop comprehensive protocols to enable the safe return to pool-based sports including swimming, water polo and diving.

An estimated 80% of pools in the Republic have now reopened in accordance with the Swim Ireland protocols. and the organisation said it is looking forward to a full, albeit reduced capacity, for the season ahead.