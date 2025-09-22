Paying in April and waiting months to find out if you have a seat a ‘joke’

A radically reformed school transport system needs to be put in place before the 2026 school year, according to Social Democrat Cllr Ann Bambury.

Speaking at a meeting of Cork County Council she said the minister for education Helen McEntee needs to provide a school transport system for ‘all’ children.

‘Universal access’ is how she described it at the meeting. ‘This will ensure equity in education, reduce car dependency, cut emissions, and support Ireland in reaching its climate targets.’

Dunmanway-based Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) pointed out: ‘We are still dealing with 23 children who are without seats despite having applied for a seat in April, and having paid for it in April too.’

Cllr Kelly said the allocation of seating and the lottery system is ‘unnecessarily complicated’ but she thanked two TDS, Aindrais Moynihan and Micheal Moynihan, who are working on providing solutions for parents.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said she is working with 12 families in need of school transport.

‘Some have been resolved, but others have not,’ she said. ‘This has been the worst year ever. It just has to be resolved.’

Cllr Bambury said a reform of the school transport system should be prioritised as part of the next Budget, pointing out that allocations are not keeping pace with demand; the operators need additional buses; and drivers above the age of 70 are precluded from driving Bus Éireann vehicles.

‘The bane of my life,’ is how Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) described this annual headache for parents and public representatives.

He said he has met many angry parents like the woman who has to drive one daughter to school behind the school bus transporting her sister.

‘This paying in April and waiting five months to find out if you have a seat doesn’t make any sense,’ said Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind).

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) agreed describing the lottery system as ‘a joke’.

Speaking of jokes, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan asked if they heard the one about the student, who lives six miles from school, but has to travel 5.6 miles to get to the collection point.