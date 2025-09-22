Cork County Council ‘considering’ live broadcast

IF Dublin can do their council meetings live, so can Cork County Council, according to Independent Cllr Peter O’Donoghue.

The councillor tabled a motion at Monday’s local authority meeting requesting that the council would provide a webcast facility, similar to other councils, such as Dublin City.

He said it would enable constituents to view full council meetings live, and also view recordings of previous meetings by accessing an archive.

‘I believe in democracy,’ said Cllr O’Donoghue. ‘It’s our duty to provide access to our meetings because the media cannot report on everything.

‘Our webcast would provide clarity and provide people with an online record of what was stated – on the record.’

‘I have nothing to hide when it comes to what is said at our meetings and I think we should consider it in the interests of openness and transparency.’

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) seconded the motion ‘in the interests of transparency and the engagement of people.’

Council chief executive Moira Murrell said the corporate policy group has decreed that there be no cameras or sound recordings of their meetings, at least not without the prior consent of the council.

‘We allow public access to our meetings,’ she added,’ but to have meetings on a webcast would have to be referred to the corporate policy group.’

She said: ‘They will consider the matter under standing orders and their recommendation will come back to the council.’