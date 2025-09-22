Early bird tickets on sale for Uillinn Dance Season 2025

The eighth annual Uillinn Dance Season kicks off at the end of October, for a range of live performances, film screenings, and discussions in the West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen.

Early bird season tickets are now available for a full programme of events that includes a daily 26-minute film installation of Against The Waning Light, a piece that merges ‘human and non-human landscapes, retracing an ancient departure, from deep seabed to forested hills’.

The Café Gallery will be showing Variation of Stickman, a series of three videos featuring an artist who balances a stick on, and through, another person’s body. Both of these films are free to view throughout the season.

There is also an interdisciplinary performance by composer Ian Wilson with choreographer Justine Cooper, influenced by the photographs of Akihiko Okamura taken during the Troubles in the North of Ireland, and an outdoor film screening of Dance with Whales, with footage of the animals from Tonga and Australia

A number of dance performances will be also staged, including Between Dreams and Reality, from the Uillin Young Dancers, as well as an aerial dance performance by Elaine McCague and Carmel Winters.

The programme closes with a performance of Please Break my Heart by Nora Ní Anluain Fay, following the true quest for love, to learn what it is to ‘have your heart utterly broken’ through the fusion of dance, text, theatre, and film.

The full programme can be found at the West Cork Arts Centre website.