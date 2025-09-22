Transport Minister officially opens two walkways

TWO West Cork pedestrian and cycle routes were officially opened on Tuesday including the controversial €3.5m extension to the Clare O’Leary walkway in Bandon and the N71 Gallanes Active Travel project just outside Clonakilty.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien visited Bandon and Clonakilty to cut the ribbons on both projects alongside County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley.

Bandon’s Clare O’Leary walkway has been extended and upgraded by 1km and connects it to Bandon. The three-metre-wide off-road path is now 2.7km in length and includes a new community space with picnic tables and seating.

However, there has been some disquiet from locals that there is no parking available to access the walkway and that lights have yet to be installed on the walkway, although ducting is in place. There is also only one rubbish bin provided along the whole route. which is already proving very popular with people in Bandon.

Meanwhile, the N71 Gallanes Active Travel project in Clonakilty adds to the existing Joe Walsh Walkway, which first opened on the outskirts of the town in 2019. The route has been extended through the West Cork Technology Park and connects the town with Clonakilty Rugby Club.

The completed works, which were funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) include an additional 1km path, a new car park, picnic tables, lighting and a safe road crossing.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the opening of the N71 Active Travel Schemes in Bandon and Clonakilty marks an ‘exciting milestone’ for both communities.

‘These projects will deliver a wide range of benefits including safer routes to schools, healthier and more sustainable options for short local journeys and improvements in overall wellbeing. They will also create more attractive, peaceful spaces for residents to enjoy.’

He indicated that it is envisaged that these routes will be linked through the proposed West Cork Greenway, which is now at the route options selection stage.

County mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) pointed out that the opening of these two routes is especially meaningful as they both carry the names of two outstanding individuals with strong links to West Cork.

‘Dr Clare O’Leary from Bandon is the first Irish woman to climb Mount Everest, complete the seven summits and ski to the South Pole, while Joe Walsh was a TD and Senator who represented the Cork South West constituency for 30 years serving as Minister for Agriculture on two occasions.’

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan said the newly re-opended Clare O’Leary Walk is incredible.

‘The walk is unique and it winds along the beautiful River Bandon and offers exceptional views of the river. In just the first few weeks we’ve already seen huge numbers of people using the walkway. It’s suitable for all ages and that’s exactly what makes it so valuable.’

He also thanked landowners including Clonakilty Rugby Club for their assistance in facilitating the extension of the Joe Walsh Walkway and is looking forward to the next stage of the development including the extension to Kilnagross Church.