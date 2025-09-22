Thank you to lifeboat volunteers

THE hard-working crew of Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association stood down after 75 days of service for what was a busy season for them aboard the ‘Réalt na hInse.’

A spokesperson for Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association said they would like to thank all those who crewed the boat including Finian, Grattan, Seán, John, Cillian, Mark and Shane.

‘We also want to thank the Cork County Council beach guards Inchydoney team who carried on the tradition of high standards of lifeguarding and were a pleasure to work alongside with.’

Cork County Council beach lifeguard teams finished up for another season last weekend at 12 beaches across the county.

There had been calls by some West Cork councillors for the service to brought forward to May due to the unseasonal hot weather experienced that month where many beaches were particularly busy with no lifeguards on duty.