Passing of former Bar president Edward O’Driscoll

BANDON has lost one of its most endearing business people with the death on Tuesday of former solicitor, Edward O’Driscoll.

He was the head of the family firm of solicitors, PJ O’Driscoll Solicitors, in both Bandon and Kenmare, and retired from the practice in 2013 at the age of 86.

He first qualified as a solicitor in 1948 and worked alongside his dad PJ for four years until his death in 1952. Edward’s legal career spanned 65 years which included being president of the West Cork Bar Association for 24 years.

Edward is survived by his wife Kathleen and his children Caroline, Pauline, Maeve, Mark, Jillian and the late PJ.

His funeral will take place this Saturday following requiem mass at St Patrick’s Church in Bandon.