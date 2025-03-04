Passage West murder to feature on TG4 documentary series

THE murder of a woman in Passage West 12 years ago will be the focus of an upcoming episode of a true crime documentary series set to air on TG4.

The three-part documentary series Marú Inár Measc, aims to ‘shine a light on the effect that fatal crimes have on society, local communities and on the victim’s families as they are left without answers’.

The third episode, airing Wednesday, March 5th, will focus on Olivia Dunlea, who was murdered in Passage West on February 17th, 2013 by her then boyfriend of just eight weeks, Darren Murphy.

Olivia, who was a mother to three, was a play schoolteacher and local volunteer originally from Ballintemple. She was murdered by Murphy in the early hours of February 17th, just hours after collecting her sister Anne from hospital after she had given birth to a new baby.

According to the producers, the documentary ‘explores the dangers of stalking and the rising numbers of femicide cases in Ireland and how murder cases like Olivia’s are dealt with in the judicial system.

They added: ‘Although Murphy tried to pull the wool over investigating officers’ eyes by presenting a different version of events and clothing which CCTV could easily show that he was not wearing on that night, he was soon arrested; but this was not a clear-cut case and it took Olivia’s family seven years to get justice for her murder.’

Murphy’s defence team leaned on the defence of provocation, claiming Olivia had provoked Murphy into killing her to seek the lesser sentencing of manslaughter.

Now 12 years on, Murphy is entitled to apply for parole. The documentary features interviews with members of Olivia’s family, including her daughter Megan, who speaks for the first time of the effect her mother’s murder has had on her and her brother’s lives.

Marú Inár Measc is on TG4 on March 5th.