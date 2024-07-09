Owen Murphy and Brian O’Mahony impress in Killarney Endurance Rally

OVENS driver Owen Murphy and co-driver Damien O’Donovan and Rosscarbery’s Brian O’Mahony and Leap’s Amy Gallwey, both in Subaru Impreza’s finished first and second respectively in Class C of last Sunday’s Killarney Endurance Trial that attracted almost 40 crews. While Murphy and O’Mahony’s overall time were the second and third fastest, they were categorised in a class position according to the regulations.

The event was won by the Westmeath/Longford crew of Robert Howard/Andrew Stewart (Toyota Starlet). Mayfield’s Trevor O’Callaghan and co-driver Susan Smyth (Subaru Impreza) were third in Class C. The Ballincollig/Ovens combination of Brian Duggan/Ken Carmody (Toyota Starlet) won Class A2S.

Result: 1. Robert Howard/Andrew Stewart (Toyota Starlet) 3:06.0; Class C: 1. Owen Murphy/Damien O'Donovan (Subaru Impreza) 3:10.0; 2. Brian O'Mahony/Amy Gallwey (Subaru Impreza) 3:48.0; 4. David Forde/Patrick O'Leary (Toyota Starlet) 4:02.0; 5.

TJ O'Brien/Paul Reilly (Toyota Starlet) 4:09.0.