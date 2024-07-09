Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Owen Murphy and Brian O’Mahony impress in Killarney Endurance Rally

July 9th, 2024 7:00 AM

By Martin Walsh

Owen Murphy and Brian O’Mahony impress in Killarney Endurance Rally Image
Ovens driver Owen Murphy finished sixth overall in the Cahir-based Sean Conlon Memorial Tipperary Forest Rally. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

OVENS driver Owen Murphy and co-driver Damien O’Donovan and Rosscarbery’s Brian O’Mahony and Leap’s Amy Gallwey, both in Subaru Impreza’s finished first and second respectively in Class C of last Sunday’s Killarney Endurance Trial that attracted almost 40 crews. While Murphy and O’Mahony’s overall time were the second and third fastest, they were categorised in a class position according to the regulations.

The event was won by the Westmeath/Longford crew of Robert Howard/Andrew Stewart (Toyota Starlet). Mayfield’s Trevor O’Callaghan and co-driver Susan Smyth (Subaru Impreza) were third in Class C. The Ballincollig/Ovens combination of Brian Duggan/Ken Carmody (Toyota Starlet) won Class A2S.

Result: 1. Robert Howard/Andrew Stewart (Toyota Starlet) 3:06.0; Class C: 1. Owen Murphy/Damien O'Donovan (Subaru Impreza) 3:10.0; 2. Brian O'Mahony/Amy Gallwey (Subaru Impreza) 3:48.0; 4. David Forde/Patrick O'Leary (Toyota Starlet) 4:02.0; 5.

TJ O'Brien/Paul Reilly (Toyota Starlet) 4:09.0.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended