Overnight water restrictions in Clonakilty to maintain daytime supply

DUE to the current high demand for water, combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels, areas of Clonakilty will see night-time water restrictions introduced each evening, 11pm until 7am, from tonight until Friday.

Water levels will be reviewed on Friday morning to determine if further water supply restrictions are required.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower and Barrick Hill will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Lead Niall O’Riordan said the restrictions are required to give the reservoirs time to replenish and are necessary during the off-peak time, as it is possible that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place

'I would ask that everyone in Clonakility, and in West Cork in general, play their part in help conserve water this summer,' he said.

'While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer.

'We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Uisce Éireann are asking the public to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies for their local communities.

There are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: