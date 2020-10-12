Over €15,000 of smuggled cigarettes seized from Polish flight passengers at Cork Airport

Yesterday, (Sunday), as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized 21,900 cigarettes at Cork Airport. The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in the carry-on baggage of two Polish nationals who had disembarked a flight from Gdansk in Poland.

The cigarettes, branded ‘L&M’ and ‘Marlboro Gold’, have an estimated retail value of approximately €15,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €11,650.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.