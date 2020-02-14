Over 900 new garda speed cameras come online on Monday

| AN Garda Síochána wish to remind road users that the 903 new speed enforcement zones will operate effective from 6am on Monday.
The 419 existing zones will continue to operate, bringing the overall total to 1,322 zones.
In 2019 Q1, 85% of fatalities occurred outside GoSafe zones. New locations were selected using data available examining fatal and serious injury collision locations.
Supt Tony Lonergan of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:-
The gardaí say it is evident from the study, ‘Life Savers Not Revenue Raisers – Safety Cameras in Ireland: A Cost Benefit Analysis’ by Derek Rafferty that safety cameras are clearly and unambiguously a cost-effective road safety measure.