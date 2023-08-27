Over 250 donated artworks go under the hammer for charity

MORE than 250 artworks will be put under the hammer by Skibbereen-based Morgan O’Driscoll Fine Art Auctioneers on Monday, August 28th with all funds raised going to philanthropic hub, Community Foundation Ireland.

The collection of Irish paintings and sculptures includes works by leading Irish artists including Donald Teskey, Peter Curling, John B Vallely, William Crozier, and Arthur Maderson, as well as sculptures by Laurent Mellet and Sandra Bell amongst others. The artworks have been donated by Ulster Bank.

Funds raised through this art auction will be donated to Community Foundation Ireland, which has a network of 5,000 voluntary, community, and charitable partners across the country. Since 2000, the Foundation has provided over €120m in grant supports to communities.

Denise Charlton, Community Foundation Ireland chief executive said: ‘This generous gift from Ulster Bank will enable us to impact so many deserving recipients amongst our 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable partners across Ireland.’

Morgan O’Driscoll said his firm was delighted to be selected to conduct the sale of important Irish art. ‘This significant collection will generate interest from art lovers and collectors alike, as well as supporters of the foundation across the island of Ireland,’ he said. To view the art see www.morganodriscoll.com