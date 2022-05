News OUT THE GAP! Classics over Cousane May 24th, 2022 9:00 AM By Southern Star Team

Ballincollig Vintage Car CLub recently held a run called ‘The Two Ring Run’, which saw 12 cars travel from Cork over the Cousane Gap, Healy Pass, Kenmare and Bantry. With his 1987 Ford Capri MK III Laser was club member Jerry Murphy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)