Out and About in West Cork

At the annual Clonakilty Charity Ball held at Fernhill House Hotel to raise money for the children of Clonakilty were , clockwise from above: Noleen Fitzpatrick, Karen O’Callaghan and Aoife O’Driscoll of Cope Foundation; Tom Coomey, Clodagh O’Farrell, Sandra Carey and Orla O’Donovan; Duncan Cook and Lowry O’Mahony; Aidan Pendlebury and Roisin Lynch; Hilary Chapple and Katie Sands . (Photos: Emma Jervis)
Photography by Emma Jervis
Photography by Emma Jervis
Photography by Emma Jervis
SNA teacher Rebecca Fox from Summercove National School speaking to Christopher O'Sullivan in Kinsale last Saturday during his canvass
Leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns TD, left, chatting with Adrienne Harrington from Lisheen, at the official opening of the new Cancer Connect office in Bantry, Co Cork.
(Photo: David Keane)
Bandon, West Cork, Ireland. 16th Nov, 2024. Independent candidate Alan Coleman canvassed in Bandon, West Cork today. Pictured is Alan Coleman with Brew Café employee Katie Allen. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Pictured at the annual Clonakilty Charity Ball held at Fernhill House Hotel to raise money for the children of Clonakilty on Saturday 23rd November 2024 were Trish O’Hea, Nina Gilberty, Niamh Murray, Clodagh McGuirk, Aoife McLoughlin, Gillian Hegarty, Aoife Sheehy.
Photography by Emma Jervis
120 members of the Active Retired Southern Region held their Christmas lunch in the Celtic Ross Hotel today, as well as a two-course meal there was also a raffle and dancing. Here from Clonakilty: Gordon Wallace, Eileen Geary and Kathleen Hegarty
Credit: Andrew Harris
Recipients of certificates at the Clonakilty Further Education Centre graduation evening were (left to right): Ann Collins, Maureen Collins, Margaret White, Eileen Sheppard, Mayor of Clonakilty, who presented the certificates, Monica O’Brien and Rose O’Regan. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Recipients of certificates at the Clonakilty Further Education Centre graduation evening were (left to right): Kay O’Sullivan, Monica O’Brien, Ann Hooper, Eileen Sheppard, Mayor of Clonakilty, who presented the certificates, Norma Feen and Ann O’Sullivan. Photo: Martin Walsh.
120 members of the Active Retired Southern Region held their Christmas lunch in the Celtic Ross Hotel today, as well as a two-course meal there was also a raffle and dancing. Here from Drimoleague: Kathleen O Driscoll, Maureen McCarthy, Nancy Daly and Eileen Collins
Credit: Andrew Harris
120 members of the Active Retired Southern Region held their Christmas lunch in the Celtic Ross Hotel today, as well as a two-course meal there was also a raffle and dancing. Here from Clonakilty: Nora Smyth, Pat Howard, Nellie O Learey, Ann Breydin and Annie O Driscoll. Credit: Andrew Harris
Pictured at Bandon for the arrival of Santa to switch on the Christmas Lights was Garry and Carroline O'Donovan and their children Ross and Jake. Picture Denis Boyle
Santa and Mrs Claus at the Courtmacsherry Christmas Market in the Courtmacsherry Hotel, Courtmacsherry with (left to right): Celine, Lorna and Carolyn O’Donovan, Timoleague. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Three and half year old Sadhbh Healy from Kinsale at the Courtmacsherry Christmas Market in the Courtmacsherry Hotel. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Pictured at Bandon for the arrival of Santa to switch on the Christmas Lights was Susan Nyhan with her daughters Fia and Amelia. Picture Denis Boyle
Pupils from Cloughduv National School enjoyed a visit from West Cork Rapid Response where they learned the importance of eircodes and emergency numbers.
Anthony Nolan (left) presenting Barry Dwyer with the winning DeCourcey Golf Society match-play shield for 2024. The shield is now being named the Ger Nolan Shield in memory of Anthony’s late dad, Ger, who always enjoying golfing with the society.
A group of pupils from Derrycreha National School took a stall at the Christmas Fair which was held at the Eccles Hotel last Sunday in order to raise funds for a local charity. They had some great homemade items for sale including bookmarks, yule logs and candleholders. From left: Fiadh Whooley, Lottie O’Sullivan, Giulia O’Sullivan and Elsa Tobin.
RunSkibb donated €7,000 to Skibbereen CoAction last Saturday at the Body Active HQ. Standing (from left): Jonathan Davis, Rachel O’Regan, Grace O’Mahony, Imelda O’Sullivan, Gearoid McCarthy, Geraldine McCarthy, Maria Holmes, Denise Connolly, Blaithin O’Neill, Francis Lowney, Deirdre Collins, Finbarr O’Driscoll, Karen Vaughan, Margaret Harrington, Stephanie Hayes and Emily Kate Daly. Seated (from left): Ellen Crowley, Christine Fitzgerald, Laurie Riordan, Harry O’Sullivan, Mairéad Cahill, Jamie O’Sullivan and Indie O’Sullivan. RunSkibb is looking forward to other successful events in 2025.
Clodagh Lynch, Sara Collins, Sophie Daly (all from Bantry), Megan Gaughan (Mayo) and Katie Nicholas (Ahakista), were kept busy registering participants at the Bantry Macra’s annual Christmas lights tractor run. The run this year was held in memory of club member Michael Lynch. All proceeds from the day were in aid of Pieta House and the Samaritans. (Photo: David Patterson)
Darrara Community Centre is currently promoting its annual fundraising draw, the proceeds of which will go to the upkeep of the centre and also to subsidising the costs to users. Recently, the Cork Prison Officers Association donated a hamper towards the draw which will take place on December 7th at the concert. From left: Darrara Community Council members Mary Anglin, Mary Wycherley, Jenna Coakley making the presentation on behalf of Cork Prison Officers, and Angela Linehan.
Annabel (left) and Lauren Cannon from Clonakilty were at the Clonakilty Further Education Centre’s graduation evening. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tara O’Sullivan became a member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) at a special ceremony at No 6 Kildare Street, Dublin. Dr Tara with Aine O’Sullivan (Clonakilty) and Colm O’Sullivan (Killarney).
Out and about in Ashe Street, Clonakilty were locals (from left): Aoife, Conor and Elaine McCarthy. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Melissa Clarke, representing Clonakilty Street Carnival, receiving a Clonakilty mayoral award from Clonakilty mayor Eileen Sheppard. Also included are members of Clonakilty Street Carnival (from left): Kevin O’Regan, Des O’Dowd, Mary Kingston and Christopher O’Sullivan. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Méabh O’Sullivan from Adrigole putting her voucher in the Adrigole box in SuperValu Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Brian Joseph Lowney from Castletownbere putting his voucher from the SuperValu’s new Re-turn scheme into the Castletownbere box. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
RTÉ reporter Cathy Halloran interviewing Diarmaid Murphy of Bantry Business Association after Storm Bert brought torrential rain to Bantry under a Met Éireann red weather warning, but the town didn't flood. People were out early going to work whilst Cork County Council workmen took sandbags back to the council depot. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sgt Derek Deloughrey, Gda David Slattery, Sgt James Hourihane, assistant commissioner Eileen Foster for the Southern Region, Gda John Tarrant, Sgt David Haughney, Gda Christopher O’Mara and retired Gda Michael Power at the Scott Medal ceremony for bravery awards for members of An Garda Siochána in the Clayton Hotel in Cork city.
Pupils from Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, along with the West Cork Jesters’ very own boxer Yvonne Lynch, organised a jersey day at the school which brought in a wonderful €778 for the Jesters. From left: Mary Fox, Keeyln O’Connor, Leah Barry, Muireann McCarthy and Yvonne Lynch.
Christine Nicholas of The Craft Shop in Bantry getting her Christmas collection ready for Bantry’s traditional Christmas shopping day which will be celebrated on Sunday December 8th. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
At the presentation of the cheque for €3,100 to the O’Donovan Rossa lotto jackpot winner, Andrius Dapsevicius, were (from left): David Keohane, Sean Carmody, Noel Kearney, Andrius Dapsevicius, Majella McCarthy-Dapseviciene, Rachel Dapseviciute and Matthew Salter.
Saidbh O’Driscoll from Skibbereen was crowned U11 preliminary champion and 12th place overall in her championship where she competed with Scoil Rince Carney at the CLRG Munster championships which were held in Killarney. Saidbh missed the world qualification by two places but was thrilled with her preliminary win.
The Bantry Garden Centre at National Learning Network held a coffee morning in October in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and a sum of €770 was raised. From left: Anne Marie Drummond, Wayne Dwyer, Liam Quinlan, Daniel Ahern, Eileen O'Neill, Jason Wood, Tadhg O'Sullivan, Marian Collins, Katie O'Dowd, Rose Groves-Raines, Kenneth Kingston, Sanja Fitzgerald, Roisin Burns, Mary Russell and Isabel O'Donovan.
Rob O'Leary and Izzy Walsh from Baltimore with the lovely Sandy, their Bernese mountain dog, enjoying the sunshine at Tragumna threshing last Sunday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cork camogie player Ciara O'Sullivan recently graduated with BSc finance degree from UCC.
Sinéad O'Donovan graduated with a postgraduate diploma in educational leadership at the recent conferring at UCC. Celebrating the day with her is her father, Con.
Ciara Moore (Kilbrittain) and U28 conventional class winner Noel Nyhan (Ballinspittle) with his New Holland TL90A at the Cahermore 68th annual ploughing match which was the third ploughing match of the 2024/2025 season in the Cork West region and which was held on the lands of Diarmuid and Ann Keohane, Creaghbeg, Clonakilty. (Photo: David Patterson)
Taoiseach Simon Harris was in Bandon recently canvassing with FG candidate, Senator Tim Lombard. Harris met Bandon locals in a 45 minute visit before travelling on to Fermoy. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cathal, Emma and Anna Keohane, whose grandmother Bernie Crowley was performing with the choir, at the Bandon Christmas market at Riverview Shopping Centre. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Martin and Ryan O'Mahony in Bandon meeting Santa when he arrived to switch on the lights. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Michael Loftus, vice president for external affairs MTU, with students Daire Herlihy, Derry Twomey, Eoin Moynihan and Eanna Kelliher from Scoil Mhuire, Ballingeary at the MTU open day at Bishopstown Campus. (Photo: Pauline Dennigan)
Katie Morley from Macroom with her horse Brandy at West Cork Cheval’s event which was held in aid of Leap Community Pre-school. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Jack Lowney from Blarney with Jack Lynch from Tralee at the recently held conferring ceremonies at Mary Immaculate College. (Photo: Don Moloney)
Five Coachford students were honoured at the recent Garda National Youth Awards for their charity contribution inspired by their much-loved former teacher.
The five young people, Anna Crowley, Sarah-Jane O'Sullivan, Ellie Buckley, Brian O'Callaghan and Aoife O'Leary are from ‘Walk Cause You Can’ an initiative to support their deputy principal, Diarmuid Hickey, who had Motor Neurone Disease. Diarmuid passed away in March 2024.
Sandra Maybury, 2024 president of Network Ireland West Cork, was joined by her parents Mary and Harry Maybury and Marie O’Donovan at the November Network Ireland event held at The Parkway Hotel. This was Sandra’s last official engagement as branch president. (Photo: Kathryn O'Shea)
In the long and the short of it, Kathleen ‘Mason’ Murphy looking up to the top man at the Schull Harbour Hotel, manager Eugene McNamara, who will be moving to new pastures at the end of the year.
All-Ireland road bowling champion, Timoleague’s Ellen Sexton, receiving a Clonakilty mayoral award from Anthony McDermott (Clonakilty mayoral council) at the mayoral awards ceremony at the Clonakilty GAA complex in Ahamilla. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Santa and Mrs Claus had a very attentive audience during some storytelling at the Courtmacshery Hotel, Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Christmas market in the Courtmacsherry Hotel were (from left): Scarlet, Saoirse and Georgie O’Mahony, Butlerstown. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Christopher O'Sullivan TD with Christopher’s brother-in-law, Les, on the streets of Clonakilty last week.
Mary Ward and Siobhan Lawlor selling raffle tickets at the Clonakilty Charity Ball which was held at Fernhill House Hotel to raise money for the children of Clonakilty. (Photo: Emma Jervis)
Kate, Sarah and Deirdre Murphy from Rosscarbery on a trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Peggy Daly, Carmel Hayes and Esther White from Drimoleague at the Active Retired Southern Region’s Christmas lunch which was held at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. Over 120 members attended and enjoyed a two-course meal, a raffle and dancing. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Sixth class students from Ballinadee Primary School viewing some of the emergency medical equipment on board the West Cork Rapid Response vehicle when it recently visited their school.
David Akar with his mum Pamela Cregan at the National Bravery Awards which were held at Farmleigh House in Dublin. David was awarded a gold medal and certificate of bravery when some friends he was swimming with at the Mariners Quay at Passage West got into difficulties in a strong current. David saved one by pushing him back to safety and tried tirelessly to save another, who unfortunately lost his life. (Photo: Tony Maxwell)
Barry Murray and Nathan Mallon, both from Durrus, enjoying their day at Bantry Macra’s annual Christmas lights tractor run. The run this year was held in memory club member Michael Lynch. All proceeds from the day are in aid of Pieta House and the Samaritans. (Photo: David Patterson)
Jim and Frances Pyburn of Dunbeacon, Durrus, receiving their award from Jason Hawkins (ceo, Carbery Group), at the Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards which were held in Clonakilty. Included are their family Shane, Lynn and Alan. (Photo: Don MacMonagle)
Representatives from West Cork Cheval called to the West Cork Jesters’ clubhouse to present an extremely generous cheque of €895, the proceeds from the recently held Durrus Cheval. The money will go towards the sponsorship of Katie Nicholas, who will travel to Pamplona in 2025 as a support player. From left: Nobby Dunne, Pat O’Driscoll, Marion O’Brien, Fiona Malone, Finola Murphy, Brian Cotter, Emily Cotter (front), Noreen Cupps and John Ross.
Twins Harry (left) and Cathal Walsh from Kinsale at the Stem South West Careers Expo in Cork City Hall. The Expo saw thousands attend to enjoy interactive displays of VR, AI, Robotics, an observatory and even a race car, to spark the interest of a new generation of budding scientists, technologists and mathematicians and to highlight the pathways to a successful Stem career in the region. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)
At the Londis retailing excellence awards, which took place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in County Kilkenny, are (from left): Ger Greaney (Londis RDM), Christine Coakley, Margaret Balasa and Ivan Camier (Camier's Londis, Skibbereen). (Photo: Naoise Culhane)
Sally Daly and Susan Hosford with Trevor Levis, Mark Evans, Francis Collins, Steve Davis and Sean O'Donovan with all the boxes packed and ready to go for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2024. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Skibbereen Rowing Club’s Kelly O’Donovan with Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Christopher O'Sullivan TD, when they visited the club last week.