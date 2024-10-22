Out and About in West Cork

Katie O'Sullivan from Dreeny enjoying her chocolate crepe at the Caheragh Threshing. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Students of the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty after receiving their Junior Certificate results: Lena Aerts, Eimear Whelton, Niamh Gannon and Sarah Whelton. Middle row (left to right) Maya McMahon, Kaylah Ellis and Lucie Bradley. Back (left to right): Elva McCauley, Ellie O’Donovan and Ella Burke. Also included are Ann Marie Brosnan, principal and Brendan Walsh, vice principal. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Celebrating their junior cert results at St Brogans College Bandon was Rachel, Ciara, and Niamh O'Mahony and Olivia Morgan from Killbritain. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Students of Clonakilty Community College with their Junior Certificate results: Ivan Eady, Lisavaird, Conor O’Gorman, Clonakilty and Peter O’Mahony, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Schull Community College students Frankie Masarati, Charlie Baynham, Robbie Dukelow, Mattias Coagn, Damian Williams and Liam Carroll who received their Junior Cert results. (Picture: Carlos Benlayo)
Declan McCarthy from Skibbereen all decked out in his pInk gloves for the Swim in Pink at Lough Hyne. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Blossom, a 16-year-old Shitsu with Nollaig O’Connell from Kinsale at a multi denominational pet service at St Multose Church in Kinsale. (Photo: John Allen)
Vincent Hurley, Durrus, Barry Deane, Drimoleague and Andy O'Connell, Macroom pictured at Caheragh Threshing. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Rachel O'Sullivan, Amy Hennessy, and Joanne Ryan at the Leap National School 'Laugh N Style' fashion fundraiser at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Artist Marie McInerney at the opening of her exhibition at the Gray Heron gallery Bandon with Katie McGrath, Marie Mcinearney, and Katherine Griffin. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Students who received awards included (back, from left): Tom Jenkins, Rory Harrap, Rafael Wiegandt, Fionn Keogh, Ryan Whelton and Eden Healy. Front (from left): Sarah McSweeney, Suki Kelly, Caoimhe Griffin, Fintan McCarthy (guest of honour), Samantha Ross, Kaya Wild and Jane Seegers. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Elaine, Shane, Hannah and Ada Byrne from Innishannon at the unveiling of the sculpture. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Dan Joe O’Driscoll (Bandon) and Paul Lynch (Kilbrittain) are perennial supporters of the ploughing and enjoyed their day out at the first match of the season. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Garry Minihane took a photo of Pierce and Bruno enjoying the autumn sunshine on Sherkin Island looking towards Mizen and Cape Clear.
The group of whale watchers at Baltimore pier. (Photo: Marcin Benasiak)
Tony Walsh of Skibbereen Rowing Club presenting the keys of the Volkswagen Taigo to the lucky winner of the club's monster draw, Julie Fitzgerald, Skibbereen. Also included is Michael O'Brien of Blackwater Motors, Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Jacqui Kearney, Fiona Begley and Maeve O’Sullivan took part in the Swim in Pink event with the Lough Hyne Lappers last Sunday to raise funds for breast cancer research during October, breast cancer awareness month.
The Aurora Borealis above Bantry. (Photo: Miki Barlok)
The Adrigole U10 team who took part in the Beara finals day are (back, from left): Camille Bruton, Amy Crowley, Darragh O’Sullivan, Max Carey, John Downing, Jack Crowley, Poppy Downing, Aoibheann O'Sullivan and Siún Carey. Front (from left):
Zoe Carey, Lorcan O'Sullivan, Pauidí O'Grady, Andy O'Sullivan, Ríona Carey and Dan O'Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The pupils of first and second classes at Kilmeen National School recently learned all about the West Cork Rapid Response when the jeep and team visited the school.
Nóra Hayes captured a photo of farmers loading bales of straw on a sunny day in October in Dunmanway.
Dunmanway FC’s womens team who played their first game of the new West Cork women's league last Sunday where they defeated Clonakilty United women's team 5-0. Back (from left): Ruth Collins, Noelle Farr, Maria Cregan, Claire McSweeney, Abbie Buckley and Colette Fraser. Front (from left): Larissa Farr, Claire Hurley, Irene Mawe, Ciara McCarthy and Niamh Collins.
At the bowling novice A/B tournament final were (from left): Peter Nagle (runner-up), Donal O’Mahony (referee) and Frankie Arundel (winner).
Rev Mike O'Sullivan at Saint Matthias Church where the Ballydehob Union celebrated a harvest thanksgiving service.
Connonagh Community Development Association held a cake sale in June and the proceeds of €1,350 were donated to the Cope Foundation on September 28th. At the presentation ceremony at the Beehive Bar were (back, from left): Maírín O'Donovan, Fiona Long, Finin O'Driscoll, Mary Ellen, Fiona Murray, Tony McCarthy, James Nyhan and Maria Nyhan. Front (from left): Amy, Maureen O'Meara, Sean Harrington, Mary Sheehan, Mary O'Driscoll, Mary Kingston and Abina Long.
Author Michael Smith (front, centre) who wrote the bestselling book An Unsung Hero – Tom Crean, gave a captivating lecture to an appreciative audience last week at the GAA pavilion. The event was organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, some of whose members are included in the photo. Back (from left): Michael O’Mahony, Kathy Kirwan, Rachael Cronin, Michael O’Sullivan and Seán Brennan. Front: Barbara McGuirk, Noreen Minihan, Michael Smith, Marian O’Leary and Tim Feen.
Fianna Fáil TD for Cork south west Christopher O’Sullivan said he was overwhelmed by the huge crowd that turned out for a town meeting about the future of Clonakilty.
Angela Linehan (secretary), Paul McManus (chairperson) and Aisling Riordan (marketing), of Darrara Community Council recently launched their new re-vamped website at the community centre.
Nellie O’Sullivan (left) from Reenascreena and Nora Collins, Pedlar’s Cross met up for a chat recently in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of the Timoleague Ladies Club on their visit to Dáil Éireann posing with Senator Tim Lombard and Councillor John Michael Foley.
Mary and Consie Keohane enjoying the recent Barryroe Senior Citizens party in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The Courcey Rovers U12 hurling team who are the premier one county champions are (back, from left): Diarmuid Fahy (selector), Vincent Dealy (selector), Cormac Murphy, Luke Deely, Ruan Lucey, Ryan Hickey, Cian Footman, Cathrach O’Riordan, Donnchadh Fahy, Conor O’Donohue, Ciaran O’Callaghan, Oran White, Liam Foley and Sean Foleu (selector). Front (from left):Carol Moloney (selector), Darragh Moloney, Conor Forde, Jack O’Donoghue, Ronan Fitzgerald, Paddy Coakley, Sam Harrington, Jack Kieran, Shay Forde and Niall Murphy (selector). Also on panel are Andrew Duncan and Luke Egan.
The panel of speakers who made the presentations at the recent Pride of Place judging day in Durrus were (from left): Katherine O'Sullivan, Shaun Taylor, Joe Starrett, Robert Shannon, Carmel Reaney, John Tobin, Joe O'Driscoll and Helen Burke.
Jack and Maurice Collins (Rosscarbery) both driving red tractors (Maurice was driving a Massey Ferguson 65) at Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s recent tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run which was followed by a classic silage baling and threshing working day at O’Donovan’s Bar, Fishers Cross. The run this year was held in memory of former club member, Anthony Doolan. (Photo: David Patterson)
Declan Whelton captured a beautiful shot of the night sky over Kilbrittain which was lit by the Northern Lights last Thursday night.
Peter Fehily, Cllr Alan Coleman, Mary Nolan O'Brien, Alice Taylor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Conor Nelligan, Cork County Council heritage officer at the launch of the Charter School Boy sculpture.
Faye O'Sullivan, Brianna Byrne and Olivia Morgan celebrating their Junior Cert results at St Brogan’s College, Bandon with their Irish and business studies teacher, Siobhan Murphy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Donkeys Dorothy and Melanie with Audrey Jenning and Declan Barry from Waterfall being blessed by Fr Bene O’Callaghan and Rev Eugene Griffin at a multi-denominational pet service at St Multose Church in Kinsale last weekend. (Photo: John Allen)
It was a wonderful day for the Condon family when Millie was awarded Player of the Final while her sister Annie captained the victorious premier junior A camogie team. From left: Mille Condon with her mam Claire, dad Jack and sister Annie.
Newcestown Comhaltas celebrated 21 years last Sunday with a concert in the parish hall.
Newcestown Foróige members took part in the sleep out for Shine a Light last Friday night in the parish hall and raised €560 for the charity.
Gladys Brownlee (Tyrone), Catherine Crowley (Cork city), Anne Jackson (Kildorrery), and Rosemary O’Connell (Aghabullogue), four of the eleven retiring Irish Cancer Society night nurses, were honoured at the annual Night Nurse Conference in Ashling Hotel in Dublin. (Photo: Andres Poveda)
Richard Doolan (Rosscarbery) parking up at the Rathbarry and District Vintage Club’s recent tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run. (Photo: David Patterson)
The Ballinhassig intermediate camogie team who have now qualified for the county final against Ballinora.
The Ilen Rovers U8s finished off the year in style with a visit to Páirc Uí Chaoimh where they played three matches and then got a guided tour of the stadium. Back (from left): Noah Harmon, Archie Desmond, Sean O’Sullivan, Shane Murphy, Rowan O’Driscoll, Jerry O’Mahoney, Charlie O’Driscoll, Killian O’Mahoney, Cuan Putz, Alex Landers, Michael John Whooley, Fionn Barry and Conor Whooley. Front (from left): Eoghan Collins, Tadhg Barry, Nicholas McSweeney, Tadhg Holland, Daniel Casey, Rory Keane, Tim Sheehy and Patrick O’Driscoll.
Volunteers Allison and Peter Martin, Christy O'Neill, Anita Henderson and Peadar King harvesting their first crop of potatoes from the community garden. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Double Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy and his brother Jake, both international rowing champions, joined over 300 Transition Year students from eleven schools across West Cork at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery for the Igniting Entrepreneurship event, hosted by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West. The event is designed to inspire the region’s young minds, and the Skibbereen brothers shared their stories of resilience and success. The brothers also met Kevin Curran, head of enterprise, Cork LEO. (Photo: Daragh McSweeney)