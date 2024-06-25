Out and About in West Cork

Barbara Shearer and Hazel Stanley volunteering in the catering tent at the Belgooly Show. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
Danielle Howard and Sean Kelly from Kilcoe enjoying the wonderful sunshine at the recent Ballydehob Country Music Festival. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Emma Terry and her daughter Éabha Murray from Kinsale with Anna Desmond from Belgooly, at the recent annual Belgooly Show. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)
The sixth class pupils from Rath National School who graduated from primary school last Friday. Back (from left): Ava McDonagh, Maggie Hallihane, Tilly Reilly, Molly O’Neill, Anna Walsh, Grace Fitzgerald, Annie Collins and Aisling McDermott. Front (from left): Charlie Cottrell, Tim Ashe, Fiachra Garrett, Louie Hedger, Arsenii Parkhomenko, Sasha Shevchuk, Ivan Mostipsnskiy, Diego Serrini Kelly and Mohamad Binti Rosihidan.
Bernie O’Driscoll, Marion Creedon Hegarty, Marie Collins and Sharon Rose, all from Baltimore, having a great time at the Baltimore Women’s Shed clothes swap party which was held last weekend.
The Ilen Rovers U13 girls who won their county quarter-final last week against Rockban. Back (from left): Tilly O'Reilly, Grace Fitzgerald, Tara Duggan, Robyn Whooley, Siobhan Hickey, Aisling Hickey, Izzy Flynn, Laura Mae Coakley, Kate Ann Whooley, Maggie Hallihane and Lily O'Donovan. Front (from left): Molly O'Neill, Annie Collins, Lauren Whooley, Ava Coakley, Emer Crowley, Alexis O'Regan, Caoimhe Cottrell, Grace Wycherley, Ava McDonagh and Anna Walsh.
Daibhi O'Regan, the youngest marshal on duty, with his mum Sharon O'Reilly at the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Fineen McCarthy from Schull with hard working marshals Linda Morgan and Deirdre Ni Challanain after the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Liam O’Brien, owner of racehorse Christy Brown, celebrated winning the Mick Twomey and Donie Barry Cup at the Old Chapel memorial races held in Lyre last Sunday. From left: Rian Hayes, Mike Healy, Conor Hurley (trainer) and Tony Quinlan presenting the cup to Liam O’Brien, Betty O’Brien, Connie O’Mahony, Ciara Harrington, Mags Harrington and Connie O’Sullivan. The winning driver, Michael O’Mahony, is missing from the photo.
Indie McCarthy and Benjamin Graves cutting the ribbon to unveil the state-of-the-art sports facility at Dunderrow National School.
County mayor Frank O'Flynn with pupils Dylan Twomey, Sonny Dwane and Jennifer Bamford and teacher Eimear Helen from Bishop Galvin Central School, Newcestown at the County Hall for the presentation of awards at the Muintir na Tire/Cork County and City Councils Schools' Garden Competition. (Photo: Mike English)
Gaggin Community Hall hosted singer songwriter George Murphy (right) in concert recently and Jack Peterson Harrington was the lucky winner of concert tickets.
Bandon/Kinsale area candidate John Collins with his wife Diane and children Ava and Cian following his election late on Saturday night/Sunday morning at the count centre in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members and leaders of Muintir Bháire Foróige Club with some of the equipment donated to their recent successful collection for the people of war-torn Ukraine. Front (from left): Annie O'Donovan, Fra Wiseman, Bernie O'Brien, Seán Wiseman, Pádraig O'Sullivan, Danny O'Donovan, Colin Wiseman and Kate Arundel. Back (from left): Jack O'Donovan, Luke McCarthy, Holly Arundel and Davin Ross.
At the Centra Fastnet Triathlon last weekend were (from left): Colm Tubridy (Centra territory manager Musgraves), Anne Brosnan, Deirdre Casey (first female home) and Conor Mullany (first male home) with Jeremy Brosnan, Ian Haseldine (race director) and Sean Doyle (sales manager, Happy Pear, Musgraves).
Ian Haseldine, race director with Jeremy Brosnan of Brosnan’s Centra, title sponsors of the Centra Fastnet Triathlon, at the event last weekend.
Katie Stafford (2) with her parents Pa and Erica from Rosscarbery after winning third prize in the junior section with her Pekin hen called Dora at the recently held Bandon Agricultural Show. (Photo: David Creedon)
Niamh Twomey from Kilgobbin, Ballinadee, and past pupil of Ballinadee NS and Kinsale Community School, recently graduated from the University of Galway with a first class honours degree in medicine.
Anto Hegarty of Centra Ballinspittle with (from left): Jess Helbrow, Katie Crowley and Caoimhe Foley of the Courcey Rovers U16 team and with Catherine Helbrow, chairman of Courcey Rovers camogie and ladies football club, at the launch of the team’s new jerseys which were kindly sponsored by Centra Ballinspittle.
The extended Lawton family from Barryroe (and Kilkenny) with representatives of Brú Columbanus, Ray Doherty and Anne Maria O'Connor. The Lawton family arranged an Easter fundraiser in aid of Brú Columbanus and the West Cork Palliative Care unit at Bantry Hospital (Marymount Hospice) in memory of Killian Lawton, who died of cancer in July 2021, aged 24. Just over €24,000 was raised and €12,076.20 was donated to Brú Columbanus.
The rejuvenated Courtmacsherry Tidy Towns committee continue to meet each Tuesday evening. Over the past few weeks they have done great work enhancing the appearance of the village. New members are always welcome. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Members of Ballinacarriga National School’s parents association, Ruth McSweeney, Geraldine Hurley, Charlotte Dewar, Caitriona Hennessey and Michelle O’Brien with the Six Nations Cup at the recent family fun day at Randal Óg GAA grounds.
Rick Creedon, behind glass, cheering on his wife Bernadette (left), Lesley Shaw, Fiona Deane, Finbarr O’Farrell and Mairead McCarthy as they prepare to start the Dunmanway 10k Road Race.
Anne and James O’Mahony from Dunmanway passing the finish line.
Marcus Fairbrother getting the walkers revved up at the start line before the race.
Fiona O'Sullivan, with her father Joe, casting her vote at Scoil Eoin Innishannon on her wedding day which was held at St Mary's Church Innishannon.
Shirley and Robert Helen attending Bernard Casey’s comedy show which was held recently at Gaggin Hall.
Aideen Casey Regional Project Coordinator at Real Nation and Elaine Cronin Kealkill NS Food Dudes Presentation Day at The Maritime Hotel, Bantry to celebrate the achievements of 450 schools that have completed their four-year participation in the award-winning Food Dudes Programme. (Photo: Maxwells)
Triona O’Sullivan of Kilbrittain Historical Society, at the wheel of a 1925 Model T, gave a detailed account of the history of Kilbrittain Castle to a visiting group of Ford Model T enthusiasts on the castle grounds. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Aodhan and Lilian O'Mahony at the launch of the Cork County Council Special Music Event Scheme which was held recently at Emmet Square. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Monika Futyma and Polina Bragiel from Clonakilty were out and about enjoying the Street Feast Carnival. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Sisters Margaret O’Sullivan (left) from Ardfield and Kitty Moyles from Ballinascarthy enjoying a catch-up in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Reverend Kingsley Sutton (centre) recently celebrating the twenty-fifth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood, with Fr Tom Hayes and Canon John Kingston at the reception in the parish hall, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Kata Bielska of the Cope Foundation took a photo of the newly commissioned mayor, Eileen Sheppard, with Philip Joyce (grandnephew of James Joyce) to her right, along with residents and friends of the Cope Foundation outside the post office at the commencement of their Bloomsday walkabout on Sunday June 16th.
The outgoing and incoming elected members of Clonakilty mayoral council at last week’s changeover, which saw the new mayor of Clonakilty being installed. From left: outgoing members Pádraig O’Reilly, mayor Chris Hinchy, deputy mayor Michael O’Neill junior and Anthony McDermott (re-elected), Conan O'Donovan (incoming deputy mayor), Eileen Sheppard (incoming mayor) and Yousuf Janab Ali and James White. Paddy McCarthy, outgoing, was missing from the photo.
Christopher O’Sullivan visited the pupils of Dromore NS and chatted to them about his work. From left: Shea Crowley, Colin O'Neill, Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Cian O'Neill and Fionn Moore.
Denis Whelan and his crew getting their nets ready for their next trip to sea. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Brenda Dinneen presenting her husband's prize to Michael O’Sullivan, alongside captain Owen Dinneen at the Glengarriff Golf Club.
Members of Elevate Youth Arts celebrate their show Rising Voices which was created and rehearsed during a week-long residential stay at Cecas and performed on Saturday June 15th as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival. Elevate is a youth arts project funded by Creative Ireland and the Communities Integration Fund and facilitated by Aoife Dare and Natasha Muldoon (Irish Refugee Council), Chriszine Backhouse (Creativity and Change), Kelvin Akpaloo (arts facilitator) and the IRC's youth leaders, Nike-Monisola Awoyemi, Marwa Zamir and Daniel Kamenyezi.
Pupils from Rath National School accepting their gold, silver and bronze attendance awards for missing little or no school days this year. From left: Laura O’Mahony, Éoin O’Donovan, Stephen O’Mahony, Fionn Daly, Senan Whooley, Anna Walsh, Méabh Collins, Eoghan Collins, Cillian O’Mahony, Jerry O’Mahony and Isabelle Sheehy.
Sara O'Callaghan and Sophia Kelleher of Muinefliuch National School after their big win at the Muintir na Tire School Garden Awards. (Photo: Michael English)
At the awards were (front, freom left): Sara O'Callaghan and Sophia Kelleher, pupils, Muinefliuch National School. Back (from left): Sean Finn and Sean Holland (Muintir na Tire), Conor Nelligan (Cork County Council), county mayor Cllr Frank OFlynn, Deirdre Martin and Regina Maguire. (Photo: Michael English)
Tracey Daly, Nora Coombes, Angela Daly, Lana Hurley and Norma Buckley at Liss Ard Estate for the Skibbereen Lions Club Garden Party last weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Hannah Barry-Hodnett working on the natural organic formula for Draíocht na Mara soap. Pupils from 4th, 5th and 6th class from Lisheen National School won the Class of the Year award for their classroom business, Draíocht na Mara, which is a natural, organic, seaweed soap. (Photo: Jerry Kennelly)
Enjoying the coffee from The Crafty Bean at Gaggin Hall ahead of the comedy show were (from left): Donie and Carmel Coomey, Bernard Casey (comedian), Linda O'Connell and Karen O'Sullivan with Vicky Ridgeway and Ellie Stringer hard at work in the truck.
Delia O'Sullivan from Glengarriff (formerly of Rossmacowen), celebrated her 100th birthday recently at Castletownbere Community Hospital, surrounded by her friends and family.
Tony and Mary Enright from Leap enjoying the fine weather at the annual agricultural show that was held recently in Belgooly. (Photo: David Creedon)
Tim O'Sullivan, Cork Tri Club relaxing with Fineen McCarthy, Schull after the Brosnan's Centra Fastnet Triathlon in Schull. (Photo: Terry Attridge)
Bridget Nowlan from Dublin and Helen Coughlan from Goleen after completing the Schull triathlon on Saturday.
Mai Saunders enjoynig the Clonakilty Street Carnival. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Cutting the ribbon on Glandore National School’s new classroom were the youngest member of the school, Eanna Deasy. and the oldest former pupil Mary Margaret Kelleher, with principal Riona Murray, teacher Cathy Reid and Brendan Deasy. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Father Terence O’Donovan and Father Bernard Cotter celebrating their 50 years and 40 years respectively as priests in St Brigit’s Church Union Hall last weekend, with parishioners. (Photo: Andrew Harris)