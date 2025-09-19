Cork mourns loss of Mary Hopkins

Cork’s business community is mourning the loss of widely-respected entrepreneur Mary Hopkins, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Tributes have been paid to Mary who passed away after a brief illness in early September.

Mary Hopkins was originally from Limerick, had close links to Baltimore and became a leading figure in the Cork business scene over the past three decades.

She was the founder of Hopkins Communications, launching the family-owned company in 1990 and growing it into one of Cork’s most influential firms.

The family released a statement: ‘It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mary.

Mary was not only the cornerstone of our family but also the visionary founder of Hopkins Communications.

She built this company with a pioneering spirit, a relentless commitment to creativity and community, and a deeply rooted belief in people.

‘Mary was loved by so many – from the shores of Baltimore, West Cork, to the islands of Auckland, New Zealand.

‘She will be deeply missed by Dave, Mark, Judy, daughter-in-law Eorann, her beautiful grandchildren Jack and Anna, her twin sister Norma, the two Hoppy fur babies Scooby and Rolo, and indeed by all of us.’

Hopkins Communications led a range of notable projects working with Munster Rugby, Skechers and Jagermeister..