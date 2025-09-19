COURTS: Woman on theft charges denied bail and told ‘you are deluded’

A DISTRICT court judge told a woman charged with theft that she is ‘deluded’ if she thought she was receiving bail again after committing more offences in Cork city last week while out on bail.

Judge Joanne Carroll was dealing with the case of Eve Guerin (20) who appeared at Bandon District Court last week.

Ms Guerin with an address at Kinlay House, Shandon Street, Cork city previously pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to a number of thefts from retail premises in Dunmanway on June 9th.

The total amount of goods stolen came to €83.69 and she told Judge Carroll at the time that she had wanted to place them on her father’s grave.

Judge Carroll had granted her bail and she was given permission to go on holidays to Benindorm while she was also to obey a curfew and sign on at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city.

However, Gda Emma Corkery of Dunmanway Garda Station told Judge Carroll last week that Ms Guerin breached her curfew five times and had not signed on at the Bridewell Garda Station since July 18th.

Judge Carroll said that she even varied Ms Guerin’s bail conditions when she asked to sign on at that particular garda station.

The court heard that Ms Guerin had to travel to the UK to visit her brother who had been seriously injured and that was why she was unable to sign on at the Bridwell Garda Station and obey the curfew imposed.

Gda Corkery also said that Ms Guerin was arrested on September 3rd last and pleaded guilty to theft and assaulting security staff at Lifestyles Sports in Mahon Point.

Judge Carroll sentenced her to three months of each of the four theft charges from Dunmanway.

‘You are deluded if you think you are getting bail. I have given you every opportunity,’ said Judge Carroll.