Out and About in West Cork

Jessica Kearney and Shelly Daly at the Castlehaven GAA and LFGA medal presentation and dinner dance in Skibbereen’s West Cork Hotel. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Caoimhe Bennett as the Executioner, Lile O’Sullivan as Lady Scrumptious and Natasha Hurley as Jeremy Potts in Skibbereen Community School's production of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang which played to sold out audiences at the school. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Paudie Bohane with his sister Grace Bohane, right, and fellow cast members of Skibbereen Community School’s Transition Year production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Mia McCarty and Emily O’Donovan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Cast members Esmira Alieva, Paulina Radova, Lucy O’Driscoll, Saoirse Horgan, Niamh O’Driscoll, Caoimhe Flannery and Ciara Delaney. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Adam Holland from Newcestown and Eoin Doolan from Rosscarbery enjoying their day in the sunshine at the Ahiohill tractor run. Proceeds of the run will go to Cancer Connect, West Cork Rapid Response and Ahiohill National School. (Photo: David Patterson)
Odhran French and Connor Murphy up on the driving seat of Kevin O’Briens Ford 4000 tractor taking part in a tractor run in Raheen on Sunday. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Denis O’Donovan, Denis Walsh, Annette Fitzpatrick, Liam McCarthy and Willie Wilcox were at Castlefreke to help in the smooth running of the Ardfield Cheval Ride in aid of First Responders.
With ‘Mabel’ the horse are Siobhán and Maria O’Mahony, Rosscarbery with Diane O’Neill, Leap and Alannah Prendergast and Ailsing Twomey from Rosscarbery. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Con Harrington from Timoleague with his grandaughter Ava Harrington at the annual tractor and vintage run at Ahiohill. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the point to point races in Bandon was Chloe Hynes from Aherla. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Kate Lynch who came first in Recitation and Second in Solo Dancing and in the Ballad Group at the Carbery final of Scór na bPáistí. She will now represent Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh in the county semi-final.